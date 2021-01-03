Are we not as divided on political matters as is generally believed? At least, that is what emerges from the survey of the Social Changes studio commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl. It turns out that only a small proportion of Poles often or very often fight political disputes within their families.
In our survey we asked the respondents the following question:
How often do you have serious disputes or even quarrels within your family because of your political views?
It turns out that only 13% of Poles answer that political arguments occur „very often” (3%) or ‘often’ (10%).
According to 57% of respondents, such situations take place in their families „very rarely” (26%) or „rarely” (31%).
30 percent of those surveyed respond that there are no political disputes in their families.
Interestingly, the voters of the United Right and the Civic Coalition are giving virtually identical answers on this issue.
The survey was conducted from 25 to 28 December 2020.
Tłum. K.J.
