Laboratory tests confirmed coronavirus infection in the next 5 4896 people; 96 patients died, according to the Ministry of Health on Monday. This was the lowest figure in November. Just a few weeks ago, there were almost 30 000 infections a day.
There are 18 813 people infected in hospitals and 2 118 are ventilated. On a national scale, the number of free beds is 18 598 and the number of free ventilators is 1296. The Ministry also reported that 869 155 people infected with the coronavirus have so far recovered.
Tests for COVID are carried out in Poland without any limitations - all that is required is a referral from your GP.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/530900-poland-continues-the-fight-against-coronavirus?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29