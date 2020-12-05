On 3 December 2020, a meeting between the President of the Institute of National Remembrance Jarosław Szarek, PhD, and Director of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Anton Drobovych, PhD, devoted to past and future cooperation, took place. The issues of searching for burial sites, exhumations and commemoration by the Polish side in Ukraine and by the Ukrainian institution in Poland were discussed.
The IPN’s President emphasized that the future cooperation must be based on historical truth, including the painful facts of the genocide of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists. He pointed out that the Polish side demands that memory be preserved, and that permission to bury and properly commemorate the victims of genocide and totalitarian regimes, as well as fallen soldiers, be granted. He added that the search for graves and exhumation of the remains must be resumed.
It was agreed that a bilateral working group ought to be established to work out the details thereof.
The Ukrainian delegation for their part insisted that the memorial on the Monastyrz Hill be restored in its original form if further exhumation work and commemoration initiatives in Ukraine are to be permitted. However, the IPN can hardly agree to it before doubts regarding the identity and number of the persons buried at the memorial site in question have been cleared. The Director of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance declared that once that demand has been unconditionally met, the possibility will open to obtain „unlimited number of permits to conduct search work in the Ukrainian territory”.
Unfortunately, the past effects of friendly gestures on the part of the Polish side allow placing only limited confidence in such declarations. The IPN is of the opinion that if a state takes its obligations towards the citizens who fell victim to wars or repressions seriously, it should spare no efforts to find out what happened to them, to search for their remains and to establish proper graves. Considering how much various archival documents differ on the number of persons buried on the Monastyrz Hill, accepting the condition of the Ukrainian side would be sparing efforts.
It was also agreed that the Polish-Ukrainian Forum of Historians will resume work as soon as its findings to date are published in both countries.
The IPN’s President also presented the full scope of the Institute’s activities in the fields of research, education and archival science. He reminded the long-time cooperation with the Ukrainian side in terms of the exchange of archival documents, historical studies carried out and released publications.
Зустріч президента Інституту національної пам’яті з директором Українського інституту національної пам’яті
3 грудня 2020 р. відбулася зустріч президента ІНП д-ра Ярославa Шарекa з головою УІНП д-ром Антонoм Дробовичем щодо поточної та майбутньої співпраці. Під час засідання були обговорені питання проведення польською стороною пошукових та ексгумаційних робіт та вшанування пам’яті жертв в Україні i українських дій на території Польщі.
Президент Інституту національної пам’яті наголосив, що лише історична правда, в тому числі і важка правда про жертви геноциду від рук українських націоналістів може бути основою для подальшої співпраці. Він підкреслив, що польська сторона вимагає збереження пам’яті, можливості поховання жертв геноциду, злочинів тоталітаризму та полеглих солдатів з належною повагою та гідного увічнення їх памʼяті. Ярослав Шарек заявив, що необхідно відновити пошук та ексгумації в Україні.
Було прийнято рішення про необхідність створення спільної польсько-української групи, щодо врегулювання детальних питань у цiй сфері.
Українська сторона постулювала необхідність відновлення поминання на пагорбі Монастир, у його первинному вигляді, в якості умови для подальшого проведення пошукових та ексгумаційних робіт на території України, на що не може погодитися ІНП до остаточного вирішення сумнівів щодо кількості та ідентичності похованих там людей. Під час зустрічі головa УІНП заявив, що безумовне виконання цього сподівання відкриє шлях до отримання „необмеженої кількості дозволів на пошукові роботи в Україні”. На жаль, наслідки позитивних жестів, які до цього часу, зробила польська сторона, виправдовують обмежену довіру до таких заяв. Інститут національної пам’яті вважає, що держава, яка серйозно ставиться до своїх зобов’язань перед громадянами, які стали жертвами воєн та репресій, не може відмовитися від прагнення визначити їх долю, знайти і влаштувати місця їх поховання. Прийняття українського рішення, iз витікаючими з документів істотними розбіжностями в кількості похованих в могилі на пагорбі Монастир, було б таким упущенням.
Було досягнуто принципової домовленості про відновлення засіданнь Польсько-українського форуму істориків після публікації попередніх матеріалів в обох країнах.
Президент Інституту національної пам’яті також представив комплексну діяльність Інституту в науково-дослідному, освітньому та архівному вимірах. Він вказав на багаторічну співпрацю з Україною в галузі обміну архівною документацією, науково-дослідної та видавничої діяльності.
Бiльшe прo польсько-українську співпрацю в контексті ексгумації, поховань та вшанування пам’яті жертв воєн та геноциду.
