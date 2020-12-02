According to a survey conducted by the Social Changes studio commissioned by wPolityce.pl, the vast majority of Poles believe that EU governments have the right to apply vetoes in special situations.
In our survey we asked the following question:
In your opinion, do you think that the governments of EU Member States have the right to apply a veto in a situation where they are convinced that the fundamental interests of a given country may be at risk?
The question asked in this way was answered in the affirmative by 58% of those surveyed, of which 29% each chose ‘definitely yes’ and ‘rather yes’.
Only 19% of those questioned were of the opposite opinion, of which 10% answered ‘definitely not’ and 9% ‘rather not’.
23% of respondents found it ‘difficult to say’.
The right to use a veto by EU countries is recognised by 78% of the voters of the United Right and 66% of the voters of the Citizens’ Coalition (KO).
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on a web panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1058 people between 20 and 23 November 2020.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/529040-poles-recognise-the-right-of-the-governments-of-eu-to-veto?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29