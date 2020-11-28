Declaration by the Prime Ministers of Poland and Hungary: We will not approve a proposal that would be considered unacceptable by another country

autor: PAP/EPA
In a joint statement, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reaffirmed their position on the European Union budget for the next seven years.

Our position has remained unchanged since the beginning of the negotiations on the budget proposals presented in 2018

— it is written in a statement signed on Thursday in Budapest.

The declaration states that the common aim of both governments is to prevent the creation of a mechanism that would weaken the rule of law in the Union by reducing it to a political instrument.

We are looking for solutions that are acceptable to all EU members

— highlights the statement.

We have decided to consolidate our positions on these matters. Neither Poland nor Hungary will accept any proposal that would be considered unacceptable by another country

— stated the leaders of both countries.

Tłum. K.J.

