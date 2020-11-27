We believe that democracy is not about Brussels deciding who is to govern in Warsaw and Budapest. Not in this House
— said Prof. Zdzisław Krasnodębski, a Law and Justice Member of the European Parliament, about the negotiations on the EU budget and the rule of law mechanism.
Prof. Krasnodębski: you want to circumvent the Treaties
The Law and Justice MEP stressed that the European Union should be a ‘Union of free and equal nations’ and not a dictatorship.
I would like to remind my colleagues that this Union is, or at least should be, a Union of free and equal nations, built on the principles laid down in the treaties; based on a spirit of compromise, and not on a dictatorship
— he stressed.
The treaties describe how we should establish the multiannual financial framework. There is not a single word in it about making funds conditional on arbitrarily defined risks to the rule of law
— he added.
Professor Krasnodębski pointed out that the EU institutions pushing the rule of law mechanism are in fact trying to circumvent the existing treaties.
You would want to circumvent these treaties. Speaking of the rule of law, you want to violate the EU’s rule of law. Poland and Hungary have exercised their right. This Parliament (European Parliament) has also for many months blocked the agreement by using its right
— he pointed out.
Law and Justice MEP: We respect European values
Professor Krasnodębski also disagreed with suggestions that Poland and Hungary are against European values.
This debate is not about European values. It is not a question of European values, because we respect them. It is a debate about who has the right to interpret them. You believe that you have the right to interpret them. For example, we do not believe that human dignity lies in free euthanasia
— he said.
We do not think that democracy means that it is for Brussels to decide who is to govern in Warsaw and Budapest. Not in this House
— concluded Professor Krasnodębski.
Tłum. K.J.
