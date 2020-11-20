A heated debate preceded the vote. MEPs decided to reject at first reading all three draft resolutions tabled by the opposition: Civic Coalition, Left and PSL-Kukiz15 requesting Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to conclude an agreement on the European Union budget and the Reconstruction Fund.
MEPs voted against the proposals at first reading: Civic Coalition - 244 votes in favour of rejection, 200 against and 6 abstentions; Left - 242 votes in favour of rejection, 204 against and 5 abstentions; and PSL 244 votes in favour of rejection, 205 against and 5 abstentions.
MEPs stressed in their resolution that it is unacceptable to make laws that could lead to discrimination and it is incompatible with the EU Treaty to discriminate against Member States, including the application of ‘different standards of conduct’. The resolution states that any proposals containing „vague, imprecise, and biased” provisions must be rejected, as there is a risk that payments from the EU budget will be blocked by an „arbitrary EC decision”.
The Parliament is also calling on Member States and ‘EU bodies’ to ‘return to dialogue’ and reach agreement in accordance with the ‘EU Treaties’ and the conclusions of the European Council summit in July.
Tłum. K.J.
