We have 20,816 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus infection - reported the Ministry of Health on Monday.
The Ministry informed that 16 patients died because of COVID-19, while 127 people died because of the covid-19 combined with other diseases.
The Ministry also stated that due to the coronavirus there are 22,458 infected people in hospitals and 2103 are ventilated. The Ministry informed that there are 13 146 free beds for COVID-19 patients and 651 ventilators still available in Poland.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/526906-ministry-of-health-20-816-new-cases-143-people-died?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29