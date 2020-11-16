The proposed mechanism for the rule of law is part of the EU budget package for 2021-2027, which requires EU ‘27’ unanimity. Poland will not accept it in its current form - says MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski (PiS).
The agreement concluded at the beginning of November between the European Parliament and the German Presidency of the EU Council on linking the rule of law to the EU budget assumes that the European Commission will be able to activate a mechanism to freeze EU money. This would be decided by Member States by qualified majority. These solutions still need to be finally approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council. According to Saryusz-Wolski, the mechanism as it has been adopted is at odds with the EU Treaty.
This process is being carried out in the privacy of the cabinets in Brussels, under the cover of a pandemic, when the European Parliament is closed and the EU Councils are held in the form of videoconferences
— he said to the PAP.
The MEP explains that the draft regulation on the mechanism is part of a package of budget-related regulations.
This means that it requires only a qualified majority in the EU Council and a mere majority in the European Parliament for its adoption, but as part of the whole EU budget package it requires unanimity. Even if the mechanism is adopted in a form that is unacceptable to all countries, it will remain dead because it will not come into force without unanimity among all Member States on the multiannual financial framework. Poland and Hungary have announced a veto, so there is currently no unanimity
— added the Member of the European Parliament.
Tłum. K.J.
