As we already know, each and every vote counted in the US presidential elections. Each one could have outweighed the scales. Also the votes of American citizens, who are of Polish descent, for whom Polish affairs are still important and still remain vital.
That brings us to the US Ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher. Possibly she could have won some votes. In any case, she could have tried. We know from the Polish background that mobilising one’s own resources is as important as convincing the undecided.
Unfortunately - especially for Donald Trump - during the pre-election period, Mrs Mosbacher did her best to miss the opportunity. Socially immersed in the world of the current Polish opposition (liberal and post-communist circles), seduced by a world of luxury that is (luckily) not present on the right, the ambassador has fully identified herself with Trump’s local enemies.
She stood at the forefront of the ambassador’s condemnation of Poles for not having enough enthusiasm for LGBT privileges; she expressed her conviction that we are on the wrong side of history in this matter; she had publicly sympathised with the media, which hated the United Right camp and… Trump as well.
We have often looked at it in astonishment, and asked: Who have you sent here, Mr Trump?
Mrs Mosbacher, for her part, has done nothing to support the strong (despite her activity) Polish-American alliance during Trump’s rule and to activate voters of Polish origin.
We will never be able to accurately assess the effect of her actions. But certainly they did not bring the votes of the Polish community to Donald Trump. They could have taken it away.
Today, the media, much appreciated by Mrs Mosbacher, are delighted and rejoicing at the current situation in the USA.
I do not know if it is of any importance to the Ambassador at all; perhaps she is an asymptomatic supporter of Trump, the fruit of the American system, in which such positions in remote European countries are obtained in exchange for a substantial contribution to the candidate’s campaign.
Perhaps her sense of political unity with Donald Trump is nonexistent. There are various opinions on the subject.
There is no doubt, however, that the price for her attitude is serious in the political dimension. The conservative camp in Poland will mainly remember the blows to its back and the support given to its opponents, who attacked it as virulently and deceitfully as the media liberals were attacking Trump.
As soon as the change in the White House is eventually accomplished, she will be forced out of Warsaw and from her beloved TVN station.
In Poland, the patriotic camp has always understood that it is a serious struggle involving great stakes, with a powerful opponent who is constantly on the move. It was clear to the supporters of President Trump as well. I believe that Mrs Mosbacher did not understand it, and she chose to have fun at the party in TVN.
Yet the political amateurishness always comes at a price. It is now Ambassador Mosbacher who is paying her bill.
Tłum. K.J.
