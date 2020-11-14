In recent days, I have sent a letter to EU leaders outlining our perspective on the question of conditionality mechanisms related to the EU budget
— informed Prime Minister Morawiecki.
Poland cannot accept such a version of the conditionality mechanism related to the EU budget that leads to the supremacy of political and arbitrary criteria over substantive assessment
— he added.
The European Commission confirmed on Thursday that it received a letter from the Polish Government concerning the long-term budget and the mechanism for linking EU funds to the rule of law. According to Radio RMF, Poland threatens to veto the deal.
We have received such a letter.
— replied the Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer, questioned by the PAP.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also had a video conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel. Germany is currently holding the six-month presidency of the EU Council.
In a letter dated a few days ago, the Polish Prime Minister announced that the mechanism regarding the rule of law must be in line with the EU Treaties and the decisions of the European Council of July this year. He also indicates that Poland appreciates the form of the mechanism in the section on fraud prevention
— said PAP interlocutor, who had read the letter.
The Polish Prime Minister informs in the letter that it is not acceptable to adopt discretionary mechanisms that are based on political criteria. He also states that the budgetary solutions negotiated at the EU summit in July this year might not be implemented in practice, which could result in Member States being deprived of the tools to fight the crisis
— said the source.
