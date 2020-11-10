The 11th Independence March will take place in Poland for the 11th time already in November 2020
— wrote the organizers of the popular event.
It is impossible to create a future without remembering the past. Many opinions have already been formed about the celebration of 11 November. We always want to commemorate what four generations fought for our country.
On this day we unite in the name of Polishness and independence because Poland is always at heart.
The celebration of Independence Day itself returned in 1989. It is also a symbolic date for Free Poland, thus not only the regaining of freedom but also the possibility to celebrate it is an unbreakable proof for us that Poland is a special nation. We are accused of a lot, a lot is said about the differences that are, after all in every country, but such great values as belief in the common good, a memory of heroes, or the fight for freedom are overriding all divisions. We believe that everyone who has heard about Poland and visited it will be able to feel the atmosphere of kindness and unity. Independence March is an anthem about the freedom that we want it to sound on in the whole world
— they added.
They presented short film about March:
gim
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/525985-the-11th-independence-march-will-take-place-in-poland?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29