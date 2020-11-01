The temporary hospital at the PGE National Stadium will have the target of 1.2 thousand beds, including a hundred of ICU beds; in the first stage we are launching 300, in a week’s time we will have 500 beds
— said Michał Dworczyk, Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister on Thursday.
He pointed out that a hundred of these 12000 beds will be ICU beds. He added that „oxygen has been brought up to each of them”.
A great deal of logistical work has been done. Enough to say that 45 km of electric cables, 5 km of pipes with oxygen, oxygen generators, tanks with oxygen, huge infrastructure that was designed and built at a really impressive pace
— said the minister.
The temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw may be a model for other voivodships; we are paving the way for the construction of temporary hospitals to make it efficient and fast - said Dr Artur Zaczyński, deputy director of the Warsaw hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration on Thursday.
