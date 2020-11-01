The hospital at the National Stadium is now open. Dr. Zaczyński: We are paving the way. We show how to build temporary hospitals quickly and efficiently

The temporary hospital at the PGE National Stadium will have the target of 1.2 thousand beds, including a hundred of ICU beds; in the first stage we are launching 300, in a week’s time we will have 500 beds

— said Michał Dworczyk, Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

He pointed out that a hundred of these 12000 beds will be ICU beds. He added that „oxygen has been brought up to each of them”.

A great deal of logistical work has been done. Enough to say that 45 km of electric cables, 5 km of pipes with oxygen, oxygen generators, tanks with oxygen, huge infrastructure that was designed and built at a really impressive pace

— said the minister.

The temporary hospital at the National Stadium in Warsaw may be a model for other voivodships; we are paving the way for the construction of temporary hospitals to make it efficient and fast - said Dr Artur Zaczyński, deputy director of the Warsaw hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration on Thursday.

