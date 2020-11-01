I am very saddened by this situation. I can understand the women who are protesting; I am aware of the situation, although everyone knows my views; I am against eugenic abortion
— said President Andrzej Duda referring to the verdict of the Constitutional Tribunal.
I was satisfied with the verdict of CT, but I expected that CT would nevertheless allow more time for these provisions to be worked out
- -he said.
A situation in which the possibility of an abortion in the case of defects that will certainly result in the death of the child at birth is completely eliminated is not something that I would agree with. We must not allow a woman to be put in such a situation
— said the President.
Another voice was given by the First Lady.
I am pleased that my husband said that certain solutions should be prepared. I cannot imagine that I would be able to terminate a pregnancy, even one that is at risk, but this results from my beliefs, my faith. (…) Is everyone fit for heroism? Do women really need to be forced to be heroic? I have my doubts here
— she said.
President Duda spoke again. He talked about a new draft law on abortion, which takes account of the problem of lethal defects.
I am convinced that such a solution can be elaborated. We need some experts in order to do this. (…) We should remember that we have two lives here - a life of a child, but also that of a woman. (…) These values must be properly balanced
— he said.
The premise (allowing for abortion) in the case of a life-threatening risk to a woman’s health and life is still in force
— reminded the President.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/524591-president-the-freedom-of-choice-must-be-preserved?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29