Despite tough restrictions on social and economic life, we have a record 20 156 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus infection - reported the Ministry of Health on Thursday. The Ministry informed that 45 patients died because of COVID-19, while 255 people died because of the COVID-19 concomitant with other diseases. Due to coronavirus, 14 631 patients are in hospitals and 1203 are ventilated.
More than 67.8 thousand tests for coronavirus were performed during the day.
If we observe an increase in the next few days at the level of 2.5 to 3 thousand infections per day, unfortunately, there is a possibility of a lockdown occurring soon
— said Wojciech Andrusiewicz, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health on Thursday.
