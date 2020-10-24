Abortion in the case of a severe and irreversible disability of the fetus, its incurable life-threatening illness or a medical condition indicating a high probability of the child’s illness is unconstitutional - stated the Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday (22 October). In 2019, 119 MPs from the Law and Justice party, the Polish People’s Party (PSL-Kukiz‘15) and the Confederation submitted an application to examine the compliance of this premise with the Polish Constitution.
Article 4a, paragraph 1, point 2 of the Act of 7 January 1993 on family planning, protection of the human fetus and the terms of allowing the termination of pregnancy (…) is inconsistent with Article 38 in connection with Article 30 in connection with Article 31, paragraph 3 of the Polish Constitution
— reads the ruling as read by Julia Przyłębska, President of the CT.
The problem raised before the CT addresses one of the most difficult questions. This problem concerns the legal status of a child in its prenatal stage of life. It is also an ethical and philosophical problem. It relates to human life and its values
— stated in the explanatory statement Judge Justyn Piskorski.
Life in a democratic state governed by the rule of law must remain under constitutional protection at every stage. Human life, including those in the prenatal phase, cannot be treated otherwise. Since its inception, human life has become a constitutionally protected value, including the prenatal phase
— added the judge.
Maternity protection cannot be understood as a protection exclusively from the point of view of the woman
— said the judge.
Judges Leon Kieres and Piotr Pszczółkowski submitted a dissenting opinion.
Abortion in the event of conceiving a child due to rape or life-threatening to a woman remains legal in Poland.
