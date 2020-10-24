President’s spokesman Błażej Spychalski informed on Saturday that Andrzej Duda’s test for the coronavirus gave the positive result.
According to our information President has symptoms typical of a cold-like illness, but is generally fine.
Spychalski and several other persons from the presidential’s circle were sent to the quarantine as well.
gim
