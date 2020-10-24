President Andrzej Duda tests positive for the coronavirus

autor: PAPAndrzej Lange
autor: PAPAndrzej Lange

President’s spokesman Błażej Spychalski informed on Saturday that Andrzej Duda’s test for the coronavirus gave the positive result.

According to our information President has symptoms typical of a cold-like illness, but is generally fine.

Spychalski and several other persons from the presidential’s circle were sent to the quarantine as well.

gim

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...