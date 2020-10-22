First of all, I am a little bit stunned and it takes me a lot of effort to get around Warsaw. (…) My reality turned upside down.
- said Iga Świątek, winner of the Roland Garros tournament (French Open), in the programme „Gość Wiadomości” (TVP Info).
I think that I will feel more and more at ease with every coming week
— she added.
Grateful to Poles
Iga Świątek thanked Polish fans for their support.
I am very grateful to all of Poland for supporting me
— she highlighted.
During the tournament I felt that my fan club was growing. (…) I am grateful. The congratulations I received from the athletes and the Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk mean a lot to me
— said Świątek.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/523148-swiatek-i-am-grateful-to-all-of-poland-for-supporting-me?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29