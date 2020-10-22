Iga Świątek in "Gość Wiadomości": I am very grateful to all of Poland for supporting me. I could feel that my fan club was growing

First of all, I am a little bit stunned and it takes me a lot of effort to get around Warsaw. (…) My reality turned upside down.

  • said Iga Świątek, winner of the Roland Garros tournament (French Open), in the programme „Gość Wiadomości” (TVP Info).

I think that I will feel more and more at ease with every coming week

— she added.

Grateful to Poles

Iga Świątek thanked Polish fans for their support.

I am very grateful to all of Poland for supporting me

— she highlighted.

During the tournament I felt that my fan club was growing. (…) I am grateful. The congratulations I received from the athletes and the Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk mean a lot to me

— said Świątek.

