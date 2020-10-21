The project of the hospital at the National Stadium is ready; there are trucks with equipment entering the stadium; now it is only a matter of its installation
- said Dr Artur Zaczyński, Deputy Director of the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration on Monday.
Today we can see that the construction has begun. The portal wPolityce.pl is the first to publish photos from the hospital construction site. In fact, as we can see, from the hospital’s installation site:
The Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Michał Dworczyk informed that the first provisional hospital for COVID-19 patients, which will be located at the PGE National Stadium in Warsaw, will contain 500 beds, including 50 ICU beds.
Let us be clear, this is not a hospital for the time being. Although the health service is facing very big challenges, the system is still functioning. We have to think about various situations, including black scenarios, and that is why this kind of facility is being built.
- said the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.
As he pointed out, the government wants this hospital to be ready to admit patients, ready to operate as soon as possible.
We are thinking in terms of days rather than weeks. However, we hope that these places will not need to be used
— said Dworczyk.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/523121-pictures-of-the-construction-of-the-hospital-at-the-stadium?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29