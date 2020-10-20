The Polish State Development Bank (BGK), represented at Virtual Summit by Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, just announced an additional investment of €250 million into the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund, taking Poland’s total contribution so far to €750 million
— informed Three Seas Summit and Business Forum.
We strongly believe in the Fund. We strongly believe that infrastructure inwestment is needed in this region. The Three Seas Investment Fiund is a cornerstone for brilliant initiatives
—emphasized Daszyńska-Muzyczuk.
The Three Seas Initiative is a flexible political platform, at Presidential level, launched in 2015. The Initiative includes the 12 EU Member States located between the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
