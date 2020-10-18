Nawet 50% taniej

Charges against the well-known lawyer Roman Giertych and businessman Ryszard K. Allegations of appropriation and removal from the developer company amounting to PLN 92 million

autor: wPolityce.pl
autor: wPolityce.pl

In a communication issued on Friday, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Poznań stated that Ryszard K. and Roman Giertych together with other persons were detained in connection with the investigation carried out since 28 February 2017. The proceedings were conducted after a notification submitted by the current authorities of Polnord S.A. It concerned the acquisition by Polnord S.A. of „worthless debts of Prokom Investments S.A. in the amount of almost PLN 73 million”.

The defendants have been charged with the misappropriation of Polnord’s funds and with causing the company large-scale property damage, as well as money laundering. The suspects are facing up to 10 years in prison on this charge.

In addition to Ryszard K. and Roman Giertych, charges were also brought against the founders of the shell companies, who are - as reported by the public prosecutor’s office - close associates of the lawyer.

Roman G. was formerly Deputy Prime Minister, in recent years he was considered a close friend of Donald Tusk, and also represented many PO politicians in legal cases.

Tłum. K.J.

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.

Quantcast