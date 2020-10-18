In a communication issued on Friday, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Poznań stated that Ryszard K. and Roman Giertych together with other persons were detained in connection with the investigation carried out since 28 February 2017. The proceedings were conducted after a notification submitted by the current authorities of Polnord S.A. It concerned the acquisition by Polnord S.A. of „worthless debts of Prokom Investments S.A. in the amount of almost PLN 73 million”.
The defendants have been charged with the misappropriation of Polnord’s funds and with causing the company large-scale property damage, as well as money laundering. The suspects are facing up to 10 years in prison on this charge.
In addition to Ryszard K. and Roman Giertych, charges were also brought against the founders of the shell companies, who are - as reported by the public prosecutor’s office - close associates of the lawyer.
Roman G. was formerly Deputy Prime Minister, in recent years he was considered a close friend of Donald Tusk, and also represented many PO politicians in legal cases.
Tłum. K.J.
