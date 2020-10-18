There are 8536 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 49 more people are dead. Since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 175 766 patients fell ill; 3 573 died, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday. The Ministry of Health reported that 7612 people were hospitalised because of the coronavirus infection which was confirmed. 604 people are ventilated. Since the beginning of the epidemic 92 651 patients have recovered.
Tłum. K.J.
