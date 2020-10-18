Nawet 50% taniej

REPORT. Coronavirus in Poland. 8536 new cases. There are 49 more people dead. Total of 175 766 infected and 3 573 deaths

autor: PAP/Darek Delmanowicz
autor: PAP/Darek Delmanowicz

There are 8536 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 49 more people are dead. Since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 175 766 patients fell ill; 3 573 died, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday. The Ministry of Health reported that 7612 people were hospitalised because of the coronavirus infection which was confirmed. 604 people are ventilated. Since the beginning of the epidemic 92 651 patients have recovered.

Tłum. K.J.

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.

Quantcast