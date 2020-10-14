Nawet 50% taniej

The Prime Minister informed the members of the local government about the main assumptions of the Government strategy for combating the pandemic

Presentation of assumptions of the Government strategy for combating the coronavirus pandemic and discussion of issues related to operation of schools, hospitals and residential care homes – these were the main topics covered during the videoconference held by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with presidents of the largest Polish cities. The meeting was also attended by Voivodes.

The Polish society should unite against the coronavirus

The Prime Minister also summarised the scope of funds directed towards actions related to the fight against the coronavirus.

Today, everyone in Poland must strive to overcome the coronavirus wave as quickly as possible. Taking care of the healthcare system, protecting the elderly and keeping the economy as intact as possible

— these are the strategic goals of the Government.

Meeting with representatives of political groups

The Prime Minister emphasizes the importance of cooperation in combating COVID-19. We support cohesive and joint actions in cooperation with all social and political communities. This is aided, among others, by meetings with representatives of political groups, whom the Head of the Government has invited to talk via a videoconference.

Similar consultations with representatives of parliamentary clubs and groups took place at the beginning of March, on the initiative of the Prime Minister.

New safety rules throughout the country

During the fight against the coronavirus, our responsible behaviour and compliance with applicable restrictions are crucial. Effective 10 October, the entire country is designated a yellow zone, except for poviats designated a red zone.

However, regardless of zones and officially sanctioned restrictions, it is worth to adhere to the DDMA principle in everyday activities. This abbreviation stands for the most important safety rules:

— social Distance (at least 1.5 m from others) — hand Disinfection (wash your hands as often as possible!) — Mask (which protects us and others against transmission of the virus) —the STOP COVID – ProteGO Safe Application, which makes it possible to quickly determine whether we were in contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

The STOP COVID – ProteGO Safe application is fully secure, free and completely optional. The more people use it, the faster and more effectively we can limit the rate and range of the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: KPRM

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.

Quantcast