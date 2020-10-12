Nawet 50% taniej

THE LATEST SURVEY. Law and Justice (PiS) loses points, but Civic Coalition (PO) remains unchanged. The Left and the Confederation gaining. Check the results!

autor: wPolityce.pl
According to a survey conducted by the Social Changes studio commissioned by wPolityce.pl, support for the United Right is declining; however, Jarosław Kaczyński’s party still remains strong. The Left and the Confederacy are gaining. The Parliament would include five groups - all of them currently represented in parliament.

Our survey showed that 38% of those questioned declared a vote for Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość) - 4 percentage points less than in the previous study.

The Citizens’ Coalition (Koalicja Obywatelska) was chosen by 24% of respondents - one point less than a week ago.

14% of respondents want to vote for the Left (Lewica), which means an increase of 3 points.

The Confederacy (Konfederacja), which is now supported by 11% of respondents, has gained 2 points.

The Polish People’s Party (Poskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) lost 1 point, and now could count on 6% of votes.

7% of respondents answered „other grouping” - an increase of 1 point.

The declared turnout is 64%. - No major changes.

The study was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on a web panel. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles N=1076 people between 2-5 October 2020.

Tłum. K.J.

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

