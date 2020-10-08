In a plethora of information about the coronavirus, this one does not appear to be particularly important: the coronavirus on Jasna Góra. Covid-19 has been detected in 25 Pauline Fathers. The monks have been isolated. And yet, for every Pole who understands the spiritual power of Jasna Góra, its significance for the Church and the nation, who knows the devotion of the Pauline Fathers to their service, it is also a major challenge and task.
After all, the Pauline Fathers have been praying for Poland, the Church and for each of us every day. They work hard to ensure that pilgrims who come to the Miraculous Image of Our Lady of Jasna Góra with their requests and thanks are received with dignity - even during the epidemic. For they make the shrine of Jasna Góra a vibrant, true place, important for the Polish people, a place of remembrance of national and Christian victories (where else can one hear the memory of the Battle of Lepanto of 1571?), and of our tragedies (a moving commemoration of the tragedy of Smoleńsk, also in the museum sphere).
Everyone can feel at home here and every social group is welcome. The most important are, of course, the power of the Image and the spiritual strength of the Paulines, what matters is the historical context; but let us not forget their dedication, their work, and their devotion.
I feel particularly attached to this place, and I have also experienced the mercy of Our Lady of Jasna Góra. I know personally the wonderful Pauline Fathers and the wonderful nuns who serve there. Therefore, I ask you earnestly - in these days of crisis at Jasna Góra, let us remember in our prayers about the monastery and the monks. Let us tell the Fathers how important they are to us Poles.
VIEW TODAY’S PICTURES FROM JASNA GÓRA:
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/521166-as-many-as-25-pauline-fathers-infected-in-the-jasna-gora?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29