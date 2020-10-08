Nawet 50% taniej

The yellow zone across the entire country. Wearing masks becomes compulsory. 38 counties in the red zone. The Prime Minister appeals: Let's follow the rules

autor: PAP/Leszek Szymański
autor: PAP/Leszek Szymański

From October 10, the yellow zone will be extended to the whole country - said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. This means the obligation to cover the mouth and nose in public space. The Prime Minister explained that this order was introduced due to a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Poland recently.

One of the basic duties of the government is to report on the current situation. Today, we have had a record increase in infections. This means that at this rate, the number of infections will double every three days. We want this number to be reduced. We intend to apply a similar strategy to that of a few months ago

— informed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

These figures already show that almost 60% of our beds are free, so the situation is still safe. We want to act ahead of the game, to increase this number by applying a negative scenario. Ventilators are a frequently discussed parameter. We have about 500 free ventilators for people suffering from coronavirus. This represents almost 2/3 of free ventilators. Over 500 are in stock

— added the Prime Minister.

It is almost 7 months since the first restrictions were implemented. Today, we have to face the second wave in a decisive, rigorous manner, taking advantage of the experience we have gained and the experience of other countries. A long time of great sacrifice is behind us

— said the head of the government.

Tłum. K.J.

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.

Quantcast