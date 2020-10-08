From October 10, the yellow zone will be extended to the whole country - said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. This means the obligation to cover the mouth and nose in public space. The Prime Minister explained that this order was introduced due to a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Poland recently.
One of the basic duties of the government is to report on the current situation. Today, we have had a record increase in infections. This means that at this rate, the number of infections will double every three days. We want this number to be reduced. We intend to apply a similar strategy to that of a few months ago
— informed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
These figures already show that almost 60% of our beds are free, so the situation is still safe. We want to act ahead of the game, to increase this number by applying a negative scenario. Ventilators are a frequently discussed parameter. We have about 500 free ventilators for people suffering from coronavirus. This represents almost 2/3 of free ventilators. Over 500 are in stock
— added the Prime Minister.
It is almost 7 months since the first restrictions were implemented. Today, we have to face the second wave in a decisive, rigorous manner, taking advantage of the experience we have gained and the experience of other countries. A long time of great sacrifice is behind us
— said the head of the government.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/521140-the-yellow-zone-across-the-entire-country?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29