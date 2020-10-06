Nawet 50% taniej

Barley dismissed? Law and Justice MEPs: there is no reason why the EP vice-president should treat two countries with this contempt

Katarina Barley
Katarina Barley

Law and Justice MEPs wrote a letter to the President of the European Parliament David Sassooli with regard to the words of EP Vice-Chairwoman Katarina Barley about Poland and Hungary during an interview with Radio Deutschlandfunk. They pointed out that there had been a breach of the EP’s Rules of Procedure, which is why she should be dismissed from her post.

MEPs report that the letter follows an interview given on 30 September to Radio Deutschlandfunk by European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley.

In this interview, Ms Barley, speaking in the context of Poland and Hungary, said: „Wir müssen ihn aushungern finanziell”. The word aushungern, meaning ‘starvation’, is not only inappropriate or thoughtless: it constitutes an inspiring and provocative insult against two nations that have been starved in living memory. Nor can the term ‘finanziell’ decrease the shock that her statement has caused in Poland, Hungary and elsewhere

— they wrote in a letter.

MEPs indicate that so far Barley has refused to apologise for this statement.

Whatever her opinion of the Polish and Hungarian Governments is, the context of her remarks cannot justify her insensitivity and disrespect towards the two nations that suffered throughout most of the 20th century. All Members of the European Parliament are bound by its rules of conduct, including Rule 10(1) of the Rules of Procedure, which states that ‘The conduct of Members shall be characterised by mutual respect and shall be based on the values and principles laid down in the Treaties and in particular in the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Members shall respect the dignity of Parliament and shall not damage its reputation’

— they noted in the letter.

Tłum.K.J.

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.

Quantcast