Beata Szydło: "LGBT free zones"? This is fake news!

„Some MEPs prefer to debate the issue of Poland again, believing fake news about the „LGBT-free zones” instead of solving real problems. Stop that nonsense!”
— stressed former Prime Minister Beata Szydło on Twitter.
Yet another „grilling” of Poland in the EP
The debate on the situation in Poland has begun in the European Parliament. The discussion concerns the situation of the judiciary in our country. However, left-wing MEPs are attacking our country by talking about the alleged persecution of homosexuals. There is a lot of fake news about so-called LGBT-free zones.
Szydło: Stop that nonsense!
The former Prime Minister, and currently PiS MEP Beata Szydło, has spoken out strongly on Twitter.
There are many problems faced by the EU in combating the pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused. Meanwhile, some MEPs, instead of solving real problems, prefer to debate the issue of Poland again, believing fake news about ‘LGBT-free zones’
— she wrote.
Stop that nonsense!
— called the former head of the Polish Government.
The entry was also published in English.
„LGBT free zones”? This is fake news!
Let us remind you that it is LGBT activist Bart Staszewski, who, as part of his performance, uploads photographs of people against the background of signs with town names and „LGBT-free zone” boards. However, he does not make it clear that it is him who installs these boards!
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/520643-beata-szydlo-lgbt-free-zones-this-is-fake-news?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29