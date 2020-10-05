Nawet 50% taniej

Dulkiewicz compared Poland to the Third Reich. Internet users in shock! „This is spitting on the graves of millions of Polish victims", „It can’t be really happening"

During an interview for the Second Public Programme of German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, Aleksandra Dulkiewicz compared Poland to the Third Reich. Comparing our country to a totalitarian regime, she assessed that the divisions created between different groups of citizens „will be very difficult to bridge”. The interview shocked Internet users, who asked if that was really happening. Kacper Płażyński said: „It is spitting on the graves of millions of Polish victims”.

Comments from Internet users

Last Tuesday, President @Dulkiewicz_A, on German public radio, compared today’s free Poland to the Third Reich and the Communist regime. It is spitting on the graves of millions of Polish victims who died from German and Soviet oppressors. What purpose is that supposed to serve?

— said Kacper Płażyński, Member of the Law and Justice party.

Germans like Poles who resent their own country: Dulkiewicz: ‘My mother sometimes cries that it is worse here now than during the communist era’

— wrote a former oppositionist Krzysztof Wyszkowski.

Freedom in Poland is robbed as it was in the Third Reich, that is, piece by piece, which is worse than under communism. This is what the President of Gdańsk @Dulkiewicz_A said on the German public radio. Pinch me. This is not really happening

— wrote Maciej Naskręt, journalist of Radio Gdańsk.

German radio invited Aleksandra Dulkiewicz and M. Adamowicz to the studio. A. Dulkiewicz:

My mother sometimes cries that it is worse here now than during the communist era”.

How degenerate should one be to bring up such theses as the President of one of the largest Polish cities?

— said Wojciech Sumliński, an investigative journalist.

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
