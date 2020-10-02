As many as 1,967 new coronavirus infections were registered in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health reported the death of 30 infected people.
Also the number of districts under additional restrictions is increasing: as of Saturday, 16 districts and Sopot will be in the red zone and 28 districts in the yellow zone together with Gdańsk, Gdynia, Rzeszów, Kielce, Nowy Sącz and Szczecin.
The previous list included 21 poviats in total. The capital city, where the number of Covid-19 patients has increased significantly, is also under threat.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/520330-the-number-of-coronavirus-infections-increasing?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29