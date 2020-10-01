Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attended the unveiling of a memorial plaque commemmorating the late Kornel Morawiecki – a legend of the fight against communism. The celebration was held on the first death anniversary of the leader of Fighting Solidarity at the Museum of Cursed Soldiers and Political Prisoners in Mokotów, Warsaw. During the communist era, the facility housed a prison in which many heroes of the fight for an independent Poland were detained. The late Kornel Morawiecki was among the prisoners.
As Prime Minister emphasised, not only does history affect human fate, but human nature, spirit and will to fight can also affect history.
„When I think about my father’s path, I see that he was seeking that which is fundamental – the good and the truth. These are the values which he followed in his public actions” – the head of the government underlined. „As my father would say: together we are more important than each one of us individually”
— he added.
The legendary leader of Fighting Solidarity
Kornel Morawiecki was the embodiment of the fight against the communist system in Poland. He was born in 1941 in Warsaw and then attached himself to Wrocław. During the period of Polish People’s Republic, he was a physicist and an academic teacher.
He participated in the student strikes of 1968, protesting against the military incursion of the Warsaw Pact in Czechoslovakia and the suppression of the December 1970 protests. From 1979 he co-edited the underground magazine ‘Biuletyn Dolnośląski’. He was involved in the activity of NSZZ ‘Solidarity’ – he was delegated to the first meeting in Gdańsk in 1981.
In 1982, after the authorities banned ‘Solidarity’, he established ‘Fighting Solidarity’ which in its manifesto advocated uncompromising fight for the regaining of Polish independence.
In 1988, he received the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta from the President of Poland in exile, Kazimierz Sabbat.
In 2015, he became the Senior Marshall of the Sejm of the 8th term. In 2019, President Andrzej Duda awarded Kornel Morawiecki with the Order of the White Eagle in recognition of his exceptional achievements in state and public activities. Exhibition on the late Kornel Morawiecki
An exhibition devoted to the leader of Fighting Solidarity has been opened at the Museum of Cursed Soliders and Political Prisoners of Polish People’s Republic.
It consists of ten plaques chronologically presenting Kornel Morawiecki’s life as well as his social and political involvement. They are complemented by multimedia boards designed by Jacek Jaśkiewicz from the Fighting Solidarity Association (FSA). The exhibition was organised upon the initiative of the Solidarity Heritage Institute in cooperation with FSA.
Source: KPRM
