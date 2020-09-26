Nawet 50% taniej

The head of the Law and Justice club confirms: Everything seems to indicate that Jarosław Kaczyński will join the government as Deputy Prime Minister

Jarosław Kaczyński / autor: PAP/Paweł Supernak
In the Parliament, journalists asked the head of the Law and Justice club, Deputy Marshal Ryszard Terlecki, about unofficial reports on the entry of the President of the Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński, into the government.

Everything indicates that he will. The composition of the government will, of course, be announced in due course

— said Ryszard Terlecki.

Today or tomorrow, the party management will meet again and the shape of the coalition will finally be approved, and then there is only one remaining step to build the government after the reconstruction

— he said.

Will Jarosław Kaczyński enter the government as Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the security committee?

That is indeed the plan. We will see. Yes, of course the Deputy Prime Minister. The Ministry of Justice will then report directly to him

— said the head of the PiS club.

This could well lead to the final of the two-week-long debate within the United Right-wing coalition, which is made up of three parties: the powerful Law and Justice party and the smaller parties, Zbigniew Ziobro’s Solidary Poland and Jarosław Gowin’s Alliance.

