According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there were 910 more people infected with the coronavirus on Sunday. On Saturday, however, a record number of cases was reported - 1002.
Holidays are over, things are back to normal. Young people are meeting, all the backlogs - weddings, family events and so on - have started, and so the increase in the number of infected people is normal. Just see where the sick go? They turn to the doctors. The doctors go where they work - to a hospital or a nursing home.
— says Professor Włodzimierz Gut, a biologist, specialist in microbiology and virology, professor of medical sciences, referring to the increase in coronavirus cases in Poland.
Will the flu aggravate the problem?
The biologist also addresses the problem of the similarity of influenza to coronavirus and the overlap of the two epidemics. He stresses that in both cases of Covid-19 and influenza, the rules on safety and hygiene are the same.
If we behave decently, these same methods will also protect against flu. The rules that have been adopted apply to respiratory viruses in general
— says the biologist.
A second lockdown in Poland?
There is alarming information coming from our European neighbours. In the Czech Republic, another record of infected cases has been recorded; the British Ministry of Health is talking about a ‘critical point’ and the possibility of a second lockdown. In Spain, however, the people of Madrid are protesting against restrictions on travelling. When asked what scenario could take place in Poland, Prof. Gut believes that there will be no second national lockdown and that the government will maintain the regional tightening of restrictions.
The first lockdown was to allow people to prepare themselves and, above all, where possible, to create conditions for safe work, safe transport. The rest depends on the people. If they do nothing, everything will start all over again. If they do something, then we will be safe
— emphasises the professor.
In my opinion, there will be no full lockdown. There is regionalisation everywhere. Restrictions are being imposed where necessary.
— adds Professor Włodzimierz Gut.
Tłum. K.J.
