Lukashenka closing the borders with Poland and Lithuania! "We are forced to place half an army under arms". Polish Foreign Ministry: The border works normally

Polish-Belarusan border, 2019 / autor: wPolityce.pl
We are forced to take the troops off the street, place half the army under arms and close the state border to the west. First of all, with Lithuania and Poland

— said Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka on Thursday.

It is necessary to strengthen controls on the border with Ukraine

— he added.

According to the information obtained from the Border Guard, at the moment the Polish-Belarusian border is functioning normally, without any changes

— said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening.

The Belarusian border guards at the border with Lithuania and also at the border with Poland inform that the border crossings operate in normal mode - reported the Onliner.by on Thursday evening.

In recent days, the President of Belarus has repeatedly mentioned Poland as the country which is to inspire the Belarusian opposition. However, apart from support for the persecuted Belarusians, there is no such thing happening in Warsaw.

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

