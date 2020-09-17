Nawet 50% taniej

Statement of V4 Prime Ministers on Alexey Navalny. "Therefore we urge Russian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation"

A undated, recent handout photo made available by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via his Instagram site shows Navalny (2-R) at his Charite hospital bed where he is hospitalized in Berlin, Germany, 15 September 2020 / autor: PAP/EPA
A undated, recent handout photo made available by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny via his Instagram site shows Navalny (2-R) at his Charite hospital bed where he is hospitalized in Berlin, Germany, 15 September 2020 / autor: PAP/EPA

Below we publish the statement of the V4 Prime Ministers on Alexey Navalny:

V4  unequivocally condemns the assassination attempt on the most prominent Russian opposition leader. The public opinion both in Russia and beyond demands a transparent and through investigation to precisely identify real perpetrators and their motives. Due to tragic historical experiences V4 public is particularly sensitive to any case of politically motivated attempts of silencing political opponents.

Therefore we urge Russian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, that will lead to the punishment of the perpetrators. The poisoning of Alexey Navalny with the military-grade nerve agent cannot remain without proper response from international community. The use of chemical weapons is completely unacceptable under any circumstances and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. Thus, international inquiry into potential breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Russia must be conducted as well.”

Source: Ministry of Foreign Office

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.