On 17.09.1939, the Red Army invaded Poland. As a result of the aggression, Poland lost 48% of its territory. Several hundred thousand Poles were deported and many Polish citizens died at the hands of the NKVD. The gravity of this day and its consequences cannot be erased
— emphasized Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
