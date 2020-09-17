Nawet 50% taniej

17 September 1939 is a significant day in the history of Poland and in the course of the Second World War

On 17.09.1939, the Red Army invaded Poland. As a result of the aggression, Poland lost 48% of its territory. Several hundred thousand Poles were deported and many Polish citizens died at the hands of the NKVD. The gravity of this day and its consequences cannot be erased

— emphasized Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

SEE THE MOVIE:

gim

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.