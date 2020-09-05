Nawet 50% taniej

Hungarian Prime Minister on Poland: "Judging by its economic performance, Poland will become the new Germany of Europe in 10 years' time"

Viktor Orban / autor: wPolityce.pl

Judging by Poland’s economic performance, in 10 years’ time Poland will become the new Germany of Europe

— assessed the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday on Radio Kossuth, stressing that the European Union must respond to the decline in its economic significance in the world.

The Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that Europe is experiencing difficulties - while, 15 years ago, 81% of all investments in the world originated in the West and 18% in the East, now these proportions have changed, with 40% of investments originating in the West and 58% in the East.

The world is undergoing a major change that will determine the role of the West, of the people of the West, of the Western world, of Europe and, within it, of Central Europe. We are now in the process of great transformation

— said Orban.

As he said, in 2012 he read a study which forecast that Europe’s share of world production by 2050 would fall to 15-17%.

It is 2020 and we have already reached that level. All processes are happening much faster. Europe is retreating much faster than before

— he said.

The European response to this must be found by the ‘big fish’.

Hungary will not solve the problem; it should be solved by Germany, by the British - who have already responded by leaving the EU, considering us a hopeless case - or by the French. It is them who must provide answers to these strategic questions. We can participate in the process, but it is not us who keep the money. The only thing we can do is to get our homework done. However, Central Europe is in a very good shape and, looking at the figures and at Poland’s economic performance, I will risk a strategic statement that in 10 years’ time, Poland will become the new Germany of Europe

— he said.

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

