The German ambassador approved

Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, former Deputy Head of German Foreign Intelligence (BND), was approved today by the Polish side as German ambassador to Poland. This decision of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs was criticised by the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Witold Waszczykowski, on TV wPolsce.pl.

I am truly upset by this situation. With both German and Polish decisions. After all, this gentleman will not be running a refrigerator factory; he will not be an engineer here. He will be an icon, an illustration as a diplomat of his country. So I do not know whether it was intended by the German side for him to remind us constantly of the tragic and cruel history of his country towards us

— said Witold Waszczykowski, currently a Member of the Law and Justice Party (PiS), on wPolsce.pl television.

Let us recall that Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven’s father was one of the adjutants in the Wehrmacht General Staff under Hitler. This has evoked in Poland the memory of very cruel times for Poles - 6 million Polish citizens were killed and murdered during World War II.

Tłum. K.J.

