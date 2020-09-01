What we have here is a repeat offence
— said Grzegorz Witkowski, deputy head of MGMiŻŚ, in connection with another sewage accident in Warsaw.
I regret that all the post-control and post-failure requests addressed to MPWiK have either been ignored or have not been taken into account
— he said.
Another failure of the transmission pipe to the „Czajka” sewage treatment plant was reported on Saturday on Twitter by the President of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski. In his next entry, he confirmed that due to the failure, a discharge of sewage into the Vistula is being conducted. Earlier, Maciej Wąsik, deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, informed on Twitter that the wastewater is being discharged into the Vistula.
A brown liquid is poured into the Vistula from the waste water collector
A liquid coloured brown is poured into the Vistula from the sewer, located at the Maria Skłodowska-Curie bridge with some white foam floating on it. The municipal police forbid access to the river. On Saturday, there was a failure of the pipeline that sends sewage from left-bank Warsaw to the „Czajka” treatment plant.
The smell of sewage in the air can be felt even several hundred metres from the sewer located near the Maria Skłodowska-Curie Bridge, in Farysa Street. The city guard fenced off the descent towards the Vistula with tapes. The officers make sure that nobody goes down to the river. There are also policemen on site.
Employees of the Polish Waters and the Environmental Protection Inspectorate came. They were taking water samples.
Residents from Warsaw come to the area around the accident site. Many of them enter the bridge and from there watch the brown liquid pour from the collector into the river.
The wastewater flows into the Vistula just as it did during the first failure of the collectors transferring the wastewater to the ‘Czajka’ treatment plant; as a result of another failure, about 3 cubic metres per second now flows into the river, according to information given on Twitter on Saturday by Deputy Climate Minister Jacek Ozdoba.
