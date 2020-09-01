If we are told that the Solidarność trade union has appropriated the sign, appropriated Solidarność, it makes our blood boil. We have not expelled anyone from the union! It was an individual decision for everyone (…) everyone had the right to go into politics and into business; they have no right to say that we appropriated anything!
— said Piotr Duda, President of the Solidarity Trade Union, during the Monday celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the August Agreements in Gdańsk.
The head of Solidarity referred to the fact that the road leading to freedom was not paved with roses, but with crosses - victims of repression.
Solidarity was born under the cross. And this is still the case today. Every meeting of trade unionists is preceded by a prayer, because it is our will, the principles which are part of our aims, namely Christian values and the social teaching of the Church. Every member of a trade union knows what kind of trade union he or she is in, and what its values are.
— he continued.
Finally, Piotr Duda addressed the colour guard.
Raise them high, as we proudly carry them. There were those who told us to hide them in showcases. And that is Solidarity!
— he said.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/515709-it-is-the-same-union-from-the-beginning-to-this-day?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29