Dział: Facts from Poland

Tusk sneering at the president's oath: "I advise all those who intend to take part..."

The opposition cannot accept the result of the presidential election and is trying everything it can to undermine the success of President Andrzej Duda and his oath of office for a second term.

The electoral protests and undermining the result of the election proved unsuccessful, and now the next politicians declare that they will not take part in the National Assembly. Donald Tusk could not stand out from the rest. The former „King of Europe” spilled his frustrations, as always, on Twitter.

Donald Tusk decided to „advise” everyone on how the president and the sworn-in assembly should behave when Andrzej Duda takes the oath and talks about the constitution.

I advise all those who intend to take part in the oath that, after the words „I solemnly swear that I will keep my fidelity to the provisions of the Constitution”, both Andrzej Duda and the congregation should keep a straight face

— sneered Tusk on Twitter.

