Confirmed 680 new coronavirus cases. The number of infected people in Poland has thus increased to 48,149. There are 6 more people dead. 1 738 patients have died because of Covid-19 to date.
A total of 35 thousand 56 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus have so far recovered. 1 859 patients are hospitalized because of Covid-19.
There are 65 patients under the ventilator - informed the Ministry of Health.
Over 25.8 thousand tests for coronavirus have been performed during the last day.
Tłum. K.J.
