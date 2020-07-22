This is an unprecedented success. Poland is not only one of the main beneficiaries of the multi-annual EU budget, but also one of the main beneficiaries of the reconstruction fund
— said the Minister of European Affairs Konrad Szymański after the EU summit in Brussels.
According to the agreement concluded on Tuesday morning in Brussels, Poland is to obtain over EUR 124 billion in grants from the Reconstruction Fund, as well as EUR 160 billion in soft loans.
When asked whether Poland is satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations, Szymański replied that the EU budget should be assessed primarily from the perspective of money for Polish development.
This is an unprecedented success. Poland is not only one of the main beneficiaries of the long-term budget, but also one of the main beneficiaries of the reconstruction fund. Although the course of the epidemic in Poland was not as tragic as in other countries
— noticed the minister.
In his opinion, it required a great deal of negotiating effort on the part of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
We have 125 billion euros in grants and 34 billion in soft loans
— stressed Szymański.
When asked about the issue of the rule of law and making the payment of EU funds dependent on it, the minister stressed that „Poland will not lose a single euro due to the ongoing controversy on the rule of law”.
It would have been better to close this dispute, which has lasted four years, but this is still not the case
— he added.
Szymański pointed out that it is necessary to separate two issues - the rule of law and transparent and honest use of EU money.
Our efforts were aimed at making the European Commission concentrate on this strictly budgetary aspect. Please note that in spite of the ongoing dispute over the rule of law, no one is accusing Poland of spending money dishonestly. The fight against corruption is somehow a hallmark of this government
— stressed Szymański.
Tłum. K.J.
