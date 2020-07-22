Nawet 50% taniej

Wydrukowano:

wPolityce.pl

wiadomości z Polski i ze świata

Opublikowano: · aktualizacja:

Dział: Facts from Poland

Poland's success at the EU summit. Szymański: Our position has been significantly strengthened. It is a major effort of the Prime Minister

  • Facts from Poland
  • opublikowano:
  • aktualizacja:
Discussion during EU summit in Brussels
Discussion during EU summit in Brussels

This is an unprecedented success. Poland is not only one of the main beneficiaries of the multi-annual EU budget, but also one of the main beneficiaries of the reconstruction fund

— said the Minister of European Affairs Konrad Szymański after the EU summit in Brussels.

According to the agreement concluded on Tuesday morning in Brussels, Poland is to obtain over EUR 124 billion in grants from the Reconstruction Fund, as well as EUR 160 billion in soft loans.

When asked whether Poland is satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations, Szymański replied that the EU budget should be assessed primarily from the perspective of money for Polish development.

This is an unprecedented success. Poland is not only one of the main beneficiaries of the long-term budget, but also one of the main beneficiaries of the reconstruction fund. Although the course of the epidemic in Poland was not as tragic as in other countries

— noticed the minister.

In his opinion, it required a great deal of negotiating effort on the part of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

We have 125 billion euros in grants and 34 billion in soft loans

— stressed Szymański.

When asked about the issue of the rule of law and making the payment of EU funds dependent on it, the minister stressed that „Poland will not lose a single euro due to the ongoing controversy on the rule of law”.

It would have been better to close this dispute, which has lasted four years, but this is still not the case

— he added.

Szymański pointed out that it is necessary to separate two issues - the rule of law and transparent and honest use of EU money.

Our efforts were aimed at making the European Commission concentrate on this strictly budgetary aspect. Please note that in spite of the ongoing dispute over the rule of law, no one is accusing Poland of spending money dishonestly. The fight against corruption is somehow a hallmark of this government

— stressed Szymański.

Tłum. K.J.

Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/510421-szymanski-our-position-has-been-significantly-strengthened?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...
Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci Kup e-wydanie Sieci

Redaktor Naczelna: Marzena Nykiel

Zespół: Krzysztof Bałękowski, Wojciech Biedroń, Adam Kacprzak, Jacek Karnowski, Michał Karnowski, Tomasz Karpowicz, Kamil Kwiatek, Aleksander Majewski, Adam Stankiewicz, Weronika Tomaszewska, Anna Wiejak.

Autorzy: Łukasz Adamski, Piotr Cywiński, Krzysztof Feusette, Grzegorz Górny, Edyta Hołdyńska, Jerzy Jachowicz, Aleksandra Jakubowska, Stanisław Janecki, Dorota Łosiewicz, Maja Narbutt, Maciej Pawlicki, Andrzej Potocki, Marek Pyza, Aleksandra Rybińska, Marcin Wikło.

Używasz przestarzałej wersji przeglądarki Internet Explorer posiadającej ograniczoną funkcjonalność i luki bezpieczeństwa. Tracisz możliwość skorzystania z pełnych możliwości serwisu.

Zaktualizuj przeglądarkę lub skorzystaj z alternatywnej.