On Saturday at 11 o’clock in St. Peter’s Basilica, a farewell mass was held after the death of Cardinal Zenon Grocholewski, who died at the age of 80. The mass was celebrated by the Vice-chancellor of the Cardinal’s College, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, and the Pope Francis was also present.
The content of a message of condolence sent by the Pope to the brother of the deceased retired Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education, Władysław Grocholewski, was also announced.
Francis wrote in the telegram:
I recall with gratitude the outstanding work he carried out as a lecturer of canon law at the Pontifical Gregorian and Lateran Universities, as well as the author of numerous scientific publications.
Cardinal Grocholewski, as the Pope added, „devoted himself particularly generously to the service of the Holy See, first as Secretary and Prefect of The Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, then as Prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education.
Tłum. K.J.
