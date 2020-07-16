Grunwald is a symbol of the Jagiellonian idea of unifying Europe - the union of Poland and Lithuania. Solidarity of both nations indicates the direction in which Europe should go
— wrote Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday, on the 610th anniversary of the Battle of Grunwald.
At Grunwald, where in 1410 the Polish-Lithuanian knights crushed the troops of the Teutonic Knights’ Order, which was moving eastwards, a memorial stone dedicated to Lithuanians was unveiled today.
The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda unveiled a memorial stone in the Fields of Grunwald with the image of Pogoń, which commemorates the participation of Lithuanians in the Battle of Grunwald. Gitanas Nauseda said that this monument seals the excellent relations of both countries.
The 12-tonne memorial stone is located in the main avenue of the Grunwald Fields. The stone is carved with the coat of arms of Pogoń and an inscription: From the Lithuanian nation for a joint victory.
When unveiling the monument, the President of Lithuania recalled the coat of arms of the Pogoń family. He said that it is „extremely precious to every Lithuanian”. Nauseda reminded that this sign is found also in many Polish noble coats of arms.
It is a symbol of courage and devotion to our nations
— said the President of Lithuania.
President Andrzej Duda, who accompanied President Naused during the unveiling of the monument, said that the impressive stone will forever be a „sign of presence and friendship”, that it will testify to the Polish-Lithuanian brotherhood in the fields of Grunwald.
It is a brotherhood of blood, but also a brotherhood of common interests. Just as this memorial stone will remain here forever, so will Poland and Lithuania be united by bonds of brotherhood
— said Andrzej Duda.
