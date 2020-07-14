The second round of the presidential election ended at 9 p.m. on Sunday. The presidential election in 2020 is won by incumbent President Andrzej Duda with 50.03%! The turnout amounted to 68.18 percent.
Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, backed by Civic Platform, gained 48,97 percent of votes.
mk, KJ
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/509206-andrzej-duda-is-winning?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29