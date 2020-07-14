Nawet 50% taniej

Dział: Facts from Poland

Second round of the presidential election. Andrzej Duda is winning!

autor: PAP
The second round of the presidential election ended at 9 p.m. on Sunday. The presidential election in 2020 is won by incumbent President Andrzej Duda with 50.03%! The turnout amounted to 68.18 percent.

Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, backed by Civic Platform, gained 48,97 percent of votes.

