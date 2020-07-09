Nawet 50% taniej

President Duda signed a draft amendment to the constitution concerning adoption by homosexual couples: Protecting the family is my goal

I am happy to fulfill my promise I made last Saturday in Szczawno-Zdrój

— stated President Duda.

I have recently signed the Family Charter on June 10, and its important provisions indicate what policies I have pursued and what policies I intend to pursue so that my compatriots, when making an election decision, will know what they can expect

— he added.

I kept my electoral commitment; I fulfilled what Poles cared about the most. That is also a great social expectation that the welfare of the child will be protected, that children will be safe, also from adoption by single-sex, homosexual couples. Polish society has been asked about it many times. The percentage of people opposing such a situation has always been well over 70 percent. The position of the Polish society is unambiguous, while the legal situation was not and even until now is not entirely clear

— he said.

This draft amendment to the Constitution, which I signed a moment ago in the form of a cover letter to the Speaker of the Parliament, is a very small change in the Polish Constitution. The introduction of fundamental provisions of the Family Code, concerning adoption, with additional modification. First of all, only a minor can be adopted and only for his or her sake, and now this provision will have a constitutional range. Secondly, only a marriage can adopt, which is defined in the constitution as a union between a man and a woman. Thirdly, a minor cannot be adopted by a person who is in relationship with a person of the same sex

— pointed out Andrzej Duda

