According to the survey of the Social Changes studio commissioned by wPolityce.pl, President Andrzej Duda continues to lead over Rafał Trzaskowski on the home straight.
In our survey, the current president was chosen by 51% and his rival by 49%. (in the previous study it was 53% to 47%).
75 percent of those surveyed declare participation in the elections - previously 64 percent.
The survey was carried out using the CAWI method from 3 to 7 July 2020. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1094 took part in the survey.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/508459-who-is-closer-to-victory-in-this-key-battle-for-poland?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+wPolitycepl+%28wPolityce.pl+-+Najnowsze%29