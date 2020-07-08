Nawet 50% taniej

Prime Minister: despite the crisis we can accelerate economic growth

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that a return to pre-pandemic economic normality is possible thanks to cooperation between entrepreneurs, local governments and the government.

The Prime Minister said that Polish enterprises, such as WEMAX, are competitive all over the world.

Despite this crisis, we even have a chance to improve our turnover and accelerate economic growth, increase the number of jobs. We are on the right track to accomplish this” the head of the government added.

The best proof of the effectiveness of Polish economic policy is the trust of investors from all over the world and the jobs saved. The support instruments introduced on time by the government following the situation caused by COVID-19 proved to be effective. On the international forum, the Polish way out of the crisis is highly appreciated.

Source: KPRM

