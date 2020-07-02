According to a survey conducted by the Social Changes studio commissioned by wPolityce.pl, President Andrzej Duda is increasing his advantage over Rafał Trzaskowski.
According to our survey, in the second round of the presidential election, the current president would win 53% of votes and the candidate of the Civic Coalition 47%.
In the previous survey, Andrzej Duda’s lead was smaller; the forecast result was 51%.
The declared turnout is 64%.
The Social Changes studio accurately predicted the results of the first round of elections. The last poll before the election, conducted from 19 to 23 June, forecast 41% support for Andrzej Duda, 29% for Rafał Trzaskowski, 13% for Szymon Hołownia, 7% for Krzysztof Bosak, and 4% each for Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Robert Biedron.
The study was carried out using the CAWI method from 26 to 27 June 2020. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1045 participated in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
